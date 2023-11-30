Miravia, which is celebrating its first anniversary operating in our country, was awarded the ADSLZone Award for revelation e-commerce. It does not surprise us, because since his arrival in Spain, every day he has offers of those that you have to rub your eyes to see if they are real, like this one in the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active.

If you like buy a new smartwatch that has a lot of autonomy, wide versatility to use it as a sports accessory, quality, comfort and, above all, a great price, you are in luck. At Miravia you have a very interesting offer for all users, but if you create a new user account, this Xiaomi smart watch will practically be given away.

One of the best Xiaomi smartwatches

He Xiaomi Watch S1 Active It is one of the best smart watches that we can buy within the Xiaomi catalog. Not only for its functionalities, but also for its good battery. Without a doubt, it does all this and more.

This particular watch from the Chinese manufacturer arrives with a 1.43 inch AMOLED screen. In addition to this, its dimensions are as follows: 46.5 × 47.3 × 11 mm. So it is neither small nor a smartwatch with an exaggerated size. It has an elegant and lightweight design to give a touch of style to your sports activity with a weight of only 36.3 grams. Regarding its structure, we find a design made with polyamide reinforced with fiberglass.

Another important detail of this smartphone, which helps make it easier to buy, is that it has its own GPS. So we will not need to connect the location on the mobile for the location to work. This is thanks to the fact that it comes with a chip GPS GNSS dual frequency. In this way, we can record the routes we take without always carrying our cell phone with us.

117 sports modes and great autonomy

Within the Xiaomi wearables catalog, not all of them will meet our expectations. Either because the price is too low or because the battery is short. However, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active has everything, from great autonomy up to 117 sports modes. Specifically, it supports 19 professional sports modes, such as basketball, tennis, swimming and HIIT, as well as nearly 100 expanded sports modes. Thanks to this, you can accurately monitor and analyze key data, such as heart rate, average speed and calories burned, so your workouts are more efficient.

In addition to all this, we must also mention its sensors: heart rate monitor, sleep and stress monitor or even sensor for blood oxygen saturation. All of these sensors are basic to access the aforementioned sports modes that the watch offers, although it is true that we will then use 2 or 3 modes on a regular basis. It should also be taken into account that it is waterproof, so you can use it to swim or shower without the risk of it getting damaged. The only thing that is not recommended is submerging it for several minutes or too deep.

As for the battery, you can hold up to 24 days. Although, for this, there is a trick. Basically, we need to set the battery saving mode at all times. But, if we prefer not to activate it, the autonomy is not bad either. In fact, it can last 12 days perfectly. Battery consumption will also be influenced by the sensors we use and, above all, the frequency with which we use them. Although, we also benefit from the fact that Xiaomi has not included an operating system as such, but rather an RTOS. So consumption is lower at all times.

With the offer now available on Miravia, its official price has plummeted from 199 euros to only 109. The best of all is that you can subtract 15 more euros thanks to the welcome discount for new users or new accounts (15% discount on the web, 30% discount on app). With everything combined, you can wear it on your wrist for only 94 euros, less than half the price.