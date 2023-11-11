Miravia has celebrated 11.11 in style, with incredible discounts that will allow us to buy some of the best products on the market at an unbeatable price. This is the case of this 128 GB iPhone 13 which, with a 26% discount, becomes one of the best purchases we can make this Christmas without having to wait for later offers.

11.11 is one of the dates marked by everyone on the calendar, since it acts as the starting signal for the promotional campaign leading up to Christmas. And, depending on what situations, they allow us to save a good amount of euros on our purchases. Miravia, aware of this, has launched an aggressive campaign this year full of more than interesting discounts. A good example of this is this 128 GB iPhone 13, which we can now get with a 26% discount: falling from the official price of 909 euros to the current 670 euros.

A camera system to capture everything

The camera module of this iPhone 13 is presented diagonally, to leave more space for the wide angle and have a larger sensor. Thanks to this wide angle, we capture a greater amount of light in all our photographs and, in addition, we obtain perfect optimal image stabilization due to the displacement of the sensor with respect to previous iPhone versions. The result is a highly optimized user experience when taking all types of photographs with our device, even when we use it at night.

In addition, with it, we will also be able to record videos with depth effects. As well as automatic focus changes to make much more epic videos. Cinema mode is also available on the front camera, so no matter which camera we record with, we will always find a solution that will offer us the best possible result.

All-day battery

When we buy a new smartphone, one of the big concerns of users is related to autonomy. And, as we use our cell phone for a greater number of uses, it is common for the battery capacity to prevent us from being able to comfortably reach the end of the day. Luckily, with this iPhone 13 on sale at Miravia we are not going to encounter a similar problem.

With a single charge, according to Apple’s own numbers, we will be able to enjoy up to 19 hours of video playback. It is worth keeping in mind that video playback is one of the actions that has the greatest impact on battery life, so, with normal use of it, we will not have any problems in this regard.

A chip to give everything

Regardless of whether we use our iPhone to watch videos, play video games or edit files, the A15 Bionic chip that it incorporates inside will allow us to fully enjoy any activity we do with our device. And, furthermore, its efficiency will be one of the reasons that will allow us to get the most out of its battery, without having to constantly keep an eye on it.

Remember that this offer is only available for a limited time on the Miravia website from 00:00 to 02:00. And, in addition, we can use the coupons that Miravia currently has on the website, as we can see in the following image. Don’t miss the opportunity and get this iPhone 13 at the best price, only for the fastest!