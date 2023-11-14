At Cinemascomics we analyze the DVD of the complete series of Mirai Nikki, a Battle Royale where the characters predict the future thanks to their mobile phones

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition of the DVD of the Japanese animated series Mirai Nikki (The Diary of the Future), in an edition with a rigid cardboard box and five discs containing the 26 episodes of the series, broadcast between 2011 and 2012. Naoto Hosoda (Juuni Taisen) was in charge of directing them, with a script signed by Katsuhiko Takayama (Sagrada Reset), based on the work of Sakae Esuno (Big Order).

The cult series from the Asread studio, responsible for Arifureta, arrives in Spain through Selecta Visión. The respect and affection shown by the Spanish distributor Selecta Visión, in relation to the original material, is distilled in small details of the design of the cover and the silkscreen of the discs, trying to add the maximum content in the spectacular A4 size collector’s edition; all of this for the enjoyment of fans of this violent science fiction thriller, with a fast-paced story that not only overflows with action, but also presents us with surprising animation and many charismatic characters, within a story of survival, revenge, betrayal and power struggle.

Yukiteru Amano is an introverted high school student who has the habit of writing a diary on his cell phone with everything that happens around him. But one day a god called Deus Ex Machina will appear before him, who will turn his cell phone into a “diary of the future” capable of predicting what is going to happen to him for up to ninety days. But there will also be bad news, since Yuki will be forced to participate in a survival game whose objective is to eliminate the other eleven diary holders to become the supreme god of time and space. Among the participants is also Yuno Gasai, a classmate as charming as she is psychopathic who obsessively harasses him and who has sworn to protect him.

The pack with the complete Mirai Nikki series is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition in Spain, by Selecta Vision. The series is a Japanese production and is available with sound in both the original subtitled version and dubbed into Spanish.

Episodes 1 to 26 of the series are released for the first time on Blu-Ray and DVD in 16/9 format, with audio in Spanish and Japanese 2.0 Dolby Digital, as well as Spanish subtitles. The series is recommended for ages 12 and up and lasts approximately 650 minutes. The five discs have the series logo screen-printed and a red background on each DVD. In turn, the cover is reversible and contains the list of the 26 episodes of the series published in Spain in manga format by Ivrea. The discs are protected by a rigid outer cardboard box, with the image of the main protagonists on the cover and with the technical information, the synopsis and images of the series on the back cover.

For its part, the A4 collector’s edition includes additional content:

The original Soundtrack in CD format, with the 20 songs with the music from the series. A collection of 9 special illustrations printed in large size (maxicards). A poster with a design on both sides, measuring 68x48cm. Set of die-cut stickers with the different characters of the series. 18 models of trading cards from the series. A life-size replica of Yukiteru Amano’s hat. A 40-page book in A4 size, with character sheets, backgrounds, illustrations, information about the soundtrack and an image gallery.

Sound tracks: Audio Spanish 2.0 Dolby Digital and Japanese 2.0 Dolby DigitalSubtitles: CastellanoNumber of discs: 5 DVDs with all 26 episodesQualification: Not recommended for children under 12 years of ageDirector: Naoto HosodaStudy: AsreadDuration: 650 mins. approx.16/9 format

Finally, we hope you enjoy purchasing Mirai Nikki, now available on DVD and Blu-ray Collector’s Edition, thanks to Selecta Visión; to take it home and watch it as many times as you want, both in the original version with subtitles and dubbed into Spanish.

