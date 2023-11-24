Downhill fuel, petrol and diesel at minimum

Despite the rebound in the prices of refined products, fuel prices at the pump continue to fall, with the gas two thousandths from the low of the year last May and diesel below 1.8 euros/litre. According to the usual Staffetta Quotidiana survey, Q8 has reduced the recommended prices of petrol by a cent per litre diesel. Per Tamoil we record a reduction of one cent per litre.

These are the average prices charged communicated by managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and processed by Staffetta, recorded at 8am yesterday morning on approximately 18 thousand plants: benzina self service at 1.813 euros/litre (-2 thousandths, companies 1.815, white pumps 1,810), diesel self service at 1.793 euros/litre (-2, companies 1.796, white pumps 1.786).

Petrol served at 1.955 euros/litre (-2, companies 1.994, white pumps 1.876), diesel served at 1.935 euros/litre (-1, companies 1.976, white pumps 1.851). Gpl served at 0.721 euro/litre (unchanged, companies 0.729, white pumps 0.712), methane served at 1.454 euro/kg (+2, companies 1.456, white pumps 1.452), Gnl 1,430 euro/kg (unchanged, companies 1,434 euro/kg, white pumps 1,427 euro/kg).

These are the prices on highways: self-service petrol 1.902 euros/litre (served 2.167), self-service diesel 1.880 euros/litre (served 2.151), LPG 0.848 euros/litre, methane 1.537 euros/kg, LNG 1.472 euros/kg.

