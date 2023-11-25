On Friday morning, the Repsol Honda rider suffered his 24th crash of the season, an absolute record for the Majorcan since he has been in the MotoGP. Just five minutes into the first session of the weekend in Valencia, Joan Mir fell violently from his RC213V at Turn 8.

After being taken to the circuit’s medical centre, Mir was transported to Valencia Hospital, where further tests and a CT scan were carried out, which ruled out any fracture.

However, the driver complained of neck pain due to whiplash from the accident and, after announcing that he would not ride in the afternoon practice, postponed the decision whether to continue the Grand Prix or stop until Saturday morning.

Finally, as announced by Honda in a post on its social networks, Mir was checked this morning and, after meeting his team, he made the decision to get off the bike and rest until Tuesday, when the first pre-test will take place. -2024 season on this same circuit. A key test for the development, over the winter, of the bike with which HRC hopes to begin to emerge from the terrible sporting crisis it is going through.

With Mir’s withdrawal, the starting grid of the premier class this weekend has two absentees: Miguel Oliveira, injured in Qatar, will not take part in the weekend, replaced by the Noale test rider, Lorenzo Savadori, on the RNF Racing Aprilia.

Spaniard Alex Rins, who is still recovering from a serious injury, returned this weekend for his final outing with the Honda LCR, before moving from Tuesday to the Yamaha which he will ride for the next two seasons.

With Mir’s departure, the Repsol team remains with only Marc Marquez, in what is his last Grand Prix astride the Tokyo bike before moving on to the Gresini Racing Ducati.

Read also: