As could be expected, Honda communicated yesterday to Marc Marquez’s technical team, led by track engineer Santi Hernandez, that from this Tuesday it will start working with Joan Mir and not Luca Marini, newcomer and replacement for the rider from Cervera. Honda waited until the last moment, once the season ended on Sunday, both to inform the Majorcan and the technicians who will work together next season.

Mir made his debut with Honda in last year’s Valencia test with Ramon Aurin as technical chief, but a maneuver by the engineer, together with Honda, placed him in the test team. Honda thus promoted the Italian Giacomo Guidotti from LCR to become technical chief of the Majorcan in his first season astride the RC213V.

Thus, Santi Hernandez will become Mir’s third technical chief since he arrived at Honda. This creates a curious circumstance whereby Marquez, in his new Gresini team, will have Frankie Carchedi as a technician, the very same person who was in Suzuki when Mir won the world championship in 2020.

Luca Marini entering the Repsol Honda box for the first time today

In addition to Hernandez, the rest of the mechanics who have supported Marc Marquez in recent years will work with Mir, with Carlos Liñan as chief mechanic. The only one who won’t be there is Jordi Castellá, who has been promoted to the role of coordinator in the HRC team. The technical team with which Mir worked this year, led by Guidotti, will be on the side of Marini’s garage, who has already taken his place in the Repsol Honda garage today.

Besides Marquez, in the world championship Santi Hernandez worked with riders such as Álex Crivillé, Álex Barros. Furthermore, he has been in Valentino Rossi’s mechanical team for almost two decades, but will not be able to work with his brother, who is on the other side of the garage.

