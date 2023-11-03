loading…

Minuteman III ICBM tested by US. Russian experts ridiculed America’s failure to test a missile that could carry a nuclear warhead. Photo/REUTERS/Illustration

MOSCOW – The failure of the LGM-30G Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test over the Pacific Ocean by the United States Air Force (US) made a number of parties in Russia mocked Washington’s nuclear arsenal.

There are approximately 400 nuclear-capable Minuteman ICBMs at US Air Force bases in Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota. They are an important part of the US military arsenal, forming one part of America’s nuclear deterrent triad.

First used in 1970, this missile has a range of more than 6,000 miles and can travel at speeds of about 15,000 miles per hour. The US regularly tests them to check their reliability.

Air Force Global Strike Command said in a statement that Space Launch Delta 30 “safely stopped” the missile just after midnight on Wednesday “due to an anomaly” during a test launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The statement said there are lessons learned from each trial launch. ”Because anomalies may arise from many factors…careful analysis is required to identify the cause,” he said.

Defense publication The War Zone reported that the launch failure was worrying and there was no clear indication as to what caused the problem.

One observer on the ground captured images of what appeared to be an “unusual increase in the missile’s trajectory” after the launch, which may have been attributed to the failure.

User account @M51.4ever on X (formerly Twitter), which posts about strategic systems, shared a graphic of the launch, writing; “There was an uncontrolled first stage decline after discharge.”

Account user @M51.4ever told Newsweek, “Minuteman III, although very old, is still a reliable system. The last in-flight failure occurred in 2018, and as of yesterday there have been 16 consecutive successful launches.”