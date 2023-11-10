Suara.com – The Ministry of Health (Kemenkes) has opened its voice regarding allegations of corruption in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 era which is currently being investigated by the Corruption Eradication Commission.

Head of the Ministry of Health’s Communications and Community Services Bureau, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said that the alleged PPE corruption occurred before the Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

“Our understanding was that this occurred before Mr. BGS became Minister of Health,” said Siti Nadia to journalists, Friday 10 November 2023.

Siti said that the Ministry of Health would follow the applicable legal process regarding the investigation into this case.

“We’ll follow the process first,” he said.

For your information, the Corruption Eradication Committee is currently investigating a new corruption case related to the procurement of PPE within the Ministry of Health.

The alleged corruption has been escalated to an investigation, with the KPK leadership having signed the investigation warrant or sprindik.

Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Alexander Marwata, said that a number of parties were already suspects.

“Is there a suspect in the procurement of PPE? Yes, there is. We have also signed the sprindik,” said Alex at the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Thursday (9/11/2023).

However, regarding the identity of the suspect, the KPK has not yet announced it.

“And the names are all there,” said Alex.

In 2020, the Ministry of Finance added a budget for handling Covid-19. Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani said that the budget of Rp. 75 trillion for the health sector was used to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), medical equipment, upgrade 132 referral hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients and athletes’ homes, as well as incentives for personnel. medical.