Smoke rises around the Indonesian Hospital due to the brutal attack by the Israeli colonial regime. Photo/al jazeera

JAKARTA – News emerged that two Indonesian citizens (WNI) who were volunteers at the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip were arrested by Israeli troops.

The truth of this news has not been confirmed by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu). Foreign Ministry officials continue to investigate the truth of this news.

“Many friends also asked about information about the detention of 2 Indonesian volunteers at the Indonesian Hospital. “My temporary response is, ‘We are verifying the news with the parties in Gaza,” said Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lalu Muhamad Iqbal on Wednesday (22/11/2023).

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directly verified the news regarding the arrest of 2 Indonesian volunteers at the Indonesian Hospital by the IDF,” said Lalu.

Currently there are still 3 Indonesian citizens at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza. Lalu explained, “According to direct sources in Gaza, the three Indonesian volunteers are currently in good condition and are still at the Indonesian Hospital.”

“The three Indonesian volunteers are currently preparing to evacuate to South Gaza. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to monitor the condition of the 3 Indonesian citizens,” he explained.

Israeli colonial troops (IDF) are still surrounding the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip. A sad situation is seen in the hospital.

The Indonesian Hospital is the only largest medical facility still operating in northern Gaza.

Israel’s blockade of the hospital puts the facility at risk of stopping operations completely.

A total of 200 patients were transferred from the Indonesian Hospital last Monday.

Brutal Israeli attacks targeted a number of hospitals in the Gaza Strip. Many patients and refugees died during the attacks of the Zionist apartheid regime.

To date, more than 14,000 Palestinians have died in the Gaza Strip due to barbaric attacks by Israeli colonial forces.

(she)