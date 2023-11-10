loading…

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the bomb attack around the Indonesian hospital. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) condemns attacks on citizens and civilian objects carried out by the military Israel Of Gaza Strip . This was in response to the bombing of the area around the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) last night.

“Indonesia once again condemns the barbaric attacks on citizens and civilian objects, especially humanitarian facilities in Gaza,” said Lalu Muhamad Iqbal in his short message, Jakarta, Friday (10/11/2023).

According to him, the target of the Israeli rocket attack was the Taliza’tar area, which is located very close to RSI, so RSI suffered a number of additional physical damages.

On that occasion, the former Indonesian Ambassador to Turkey said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had communicated with MER-C and received information that 3 Indonesian volunteers at the Indonesian Hospital had been contacted and were in good condition.

“The three of them were in the basement when the attack occurred,” said Lalu.

Reporting from the Palestine Chronicle page, at least 20 Palestinians were killed and others were injured in the bombing.

Israeli fighter jets launched a series of strikes around the RSI, which hosts tens of thousands of wounded, sick and displaced people, most of whom are women and children.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the bombing also caused serious damage to several hospital facilities.