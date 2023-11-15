Suara.com – The Directorate of Film, Music and Media, Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology welcomes and supports the implementation of the 2023 Jakarta International Contemporary Dance Festival (JICON) with the theme Sphere, which was initiated by the Jakarta Arts Council Dance Committee.

JICON Dance Festival 2023 is a dance creation stage that wants to express a variety of experimentation in choreography by connecting various forms of artistic and experimental work in the lives of urban communities.

“Currently, various mediums and new perspectives are needed to see all behavior and events that occur so that people do not get trapped in subjectivity,” said Director of Film, Music and Media, Ministry of Education and Culture, Ahmad Mahendra, in Jakarta, Sunday (12/11/2023).

According to Mahendra, in recent years there have been many new things that have taught humans to be more able to adapt to developments over time and changing situations. One of them, said Mahendra, was when the Covid-19 pandemic occurred throughout the world.

Regarding the implementation of the 2023 JICON Dance Festival, Mahendra said, JICON is a brilliant idea to create awareness and adaptability in various collaborations that enable adaptation.

“The Ministry of Education and Culture always opens space for communities who want to practice well in expressing social phenomena in changing circumstances,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Chair of the Dance Committee of the Jakarta Arts Council, Josh Marcy, said that JICON Dance Festival 2023 could be a collective reflection to see a work in a new way. Through dance choreography, explained Marcy, he wants to invite people to have a new point of view.

Marcy explained that JICON 2023 was also packaged to teach community involvement in expressing their expressions so that a variety of works were created. It is that expression that can become the foundation for renewing the public’s point of view.

Meanwhile, JICON Dance Festival 2023 Curator Rebecca Kezia said that the Sphere theme raised can describe a large scope in many people’s views, such as when creating, speaking or enjoying the art of dance.

JICON Dance Festival 2023 takes place from 14-18 November in collaboration with State Film Production (PFN), DKI Jakarta Provincial Government, DKI Jakarta Culture Service, Taman Ismail Marzuki Management Unit, PT Jakarta Propertindo (Jakpro) and a number of cultural communities and the Faculty of Science Indonesian University Culture.

During the JICON Dance Festival 2023, various activities took place, namely dance performances, imaginary film screenings, imaginary discussions, visual collaborations on city choreography, artist talks, imaginary awards and closing.