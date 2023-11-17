Suara.com – The Minister of Manpower, Ida Fauziyah advised nurses to continue to improve their abilities or competencies to support their work while filling open job opportunities.

This was stated by the Minister of Manpower when meeting a number of Indonesian Migrant Workers who work as Health Care Assistants (HCA) or office nurses at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) in Singapore, in the Chatsworth area, Singapore, Friday, (17/11 /2023).

Since the first placement in June 2023 to November 2023, there have been 60 Indonesian Migrant Workers working as Health Care Assistants (HCA) in the country nicknamed The Lion City.

“Working in Singapore is not only to earn adequate income, but also to gain skills, knowledge, and develop work character, as well as experience working together in a multi-country team,” said Minister of Manpower Ida.

He revealed that there are three health worker positions in Singapore, which have not been filled by many Indonesian Migrant Workers. Because candidates to fill Health Care Assistant (HCA); Enrolled Nurse (EN); and Registered Nurse (RN) must have requirements.

Ida Fauziyah said that the qualifications required must at least have received health education at a school/university in Singapore or the candidate has passed the Singapore Nursing Board (SNB) Exam (Test to obtain higher positions, namely Enrolled Nurse and Registered Nurse).

“I hope my friends can work seriously as Health Care Assistants (HCA) and can take the Singapore Nursing Board (SNB) Exam, so that they are able to occupy higher positions, namely Enrolled Nurse (EN) and even Registered Nurse (RN ), “said the Minister of Manpower.

Ida Fauziyah said that each nurse in Singapore has its own and different challenges, because some are placed in wards and Emergency Rooms (IGD). Ida Fauziyah asked nurses to continue learning when facing language barriers because in Singapore they use English and Malay.

“Never give up when facing each stage, people who fail are usually unable to adapt to their work. The most important thing is never to give up facing these stages,” he said.