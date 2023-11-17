Suara.com – Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi invited all television broadcasters in Indonesia to campaign for the 2024 Peaceful Election.

“The Ministry of Communication and Information specifically invites all television stations to participate in encouraging the 2024 Peaceful Election Campaign, in order to create peaceful elections while maintaining the digital space, so that it remains safe and healthy,” he said at the Inauguration of the TVRI Alasmalang Banyuwangi Digital Transmitter, Friday (17/11/2023) .

According to Minister Budi Arie, the 2024 Peaceful Election message is a joint effort to increase voter participation, ensure the right to vote and be elected, prevent division and prevent the spread of disinformation.

“In line with TVRI’s vision to become a broadcasting institution that empowers the community, I appreciate TVRI for its efforts in ensuring the fulfillment of the rights of all Indonesian citizens, including vulnerable groups in underdeveloped, frontier and outermost areas (3T),” he said.

The Minister of Communication and Information emphasized that the presence of TVRI’s digital transmitter is a sign that technology is increasingly developing and making access to various information easier.

“However, we must remain alert to various misinformation that often appears on various digital media, as the 2024 Simultaneous Election series begins,” he stressed.

At the event, the Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi was accompanied by the Director General of Post and Informatics at the Ministry of Communication and Information Wayan Toni Supriyanto, the Director of Broadband at the Directorate General of PPI Marvel P. Situmorang, the Main Director of LPP TVRI Imam Brotoseno and the Regent of Banyuwangi Ipuk Fiestiandani Azwar Anas.