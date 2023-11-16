Suara.com – The Minister of Communication and Information, Budi Arie Setiadi, on the Meta digital platform, helped realize the 2024 Peaceful Election. He even asked the United States company to create an Election Alert Post.

“Specifically on this occasion, I ask WhatsApp and Meta to devote more energy and resources optimally to safeguarding the digital space by creating a Meta Election Alert Post,” said Minister Budi when opening the online Seminar and Workshop on Fighting Misinformation for Healthy Elections in Bandung City. from Jakarta, Thursday (16/11/2023).

The Minister of Communication and Information assesses that the existence of this post will have benefits as a means of coordination to dispel hoaxes and all forms of negative content which are prohibited in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

“This post must operate 24 hours non-stop throughout the election period. If possible, I ask Meta to create this post at the Communications and Information Office so that our coordination can be faster and more agile,” he said.

Along with the 2024 Simultaneous Election Stages, according to Minister Budi Arie, the Ministry of Communication and Information continues to encourage the 2024 Peaceful Election Campaign by keeping the digital space safe and healthy.

“This message is a joint effort to increase voter participation, ensure the right to vote and be elected, prevent division and prevent the spread of disinformation,” he explained.

As an effective communication media platform in an era of rapid information transfer, the Minister of Communication and Information emphasized the important position and role of social media as a source of information and communication media, especially during the upcoming simultaneous elections.

“Behind this potential use, there are threats of information disorder, cyberbulling, hate space, and gaps in access to information that we need to address and anticipate together. “The challenges in the digital space during the election are also becoming more real,” he stressed.

The Seminar and Workshop on Fighting Misinformation for Healthy Elections is a collaboration between Meta, the Ministry of Communication and Information and the Election Supervisory Agency. This activity took place in eight cities in Indonesia, including the city of Bandung as the last tour of this activity.