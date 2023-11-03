Suara.com – Secretary General of the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) DPP, Hasto Kristiyanto, said that the ranks of ministers included in the Ganjar-Mahfud National Winning Team (TPN) would remain focused on their duties of helping the government.

“Yes, we continue to place ministers in very important tasks for the nation and state. Ministers are assistants to the president,” said Hasto in Jakarta, quoted Friday (3/11/2023).

He said that his party was aware that a minister’s job was to assist the president in government.

For this reason, he said, the ministerial figures included in the Ganjar-Mahfud TPN were placed in positions on the Steering Committee.

“So, the minister’s priority scale is to help President Jokowi and Vice President KH Maruf Amin. If we input it, it would be as a guide and that’s only part of it,” he said.

Furthermore, he said, ministers should focus on their duties. Moreover, the nation in the future will face challenges that are not easy.

“We are placing ministers to remain concentrated on their duties. Moreover, we see that economically there are quite serious challenges, the rupiah exchange rate is weakening. Then there is a tendency for inflation, even though the president is trying to control it,” he said.

“Well, in a situation where external challenges and domestic challenges are not easy, it is best to focus everything on efforts to overcome economic problems,” he continued.

For your information, one of the ministers included in the Ganjar-Mahfud TPN structure is Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno.

Keep Adding Teams

TPN-GP Chairman Arsjad Rasjid delivered a statement after holding a routine weekly meeting at the High End Building, Jakarta, Wednesday (4/10/2023). (Suara.com/Bagaskara)

TPN Ganjar-Mahfud MD is led by the General Chair of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), Arsjad Rasjid.

Periodically, Arsjad announces new members to strengthen Ganjar-Mahfud’s victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Most recently, he revealed the new TPN members who are dominated by young entrepreneurs and retired TNI officers on Wednesday (1/11/2023).

The TNI retirees who joined are the Head of the TNI Strategic Intelligence Agency (Kabais) for the 2020-2022 period, Lt. Gen. TNI (ret.) Joni Supriyanto; Air Force Education and Training Doctrine Development Command or TNI AU Kodiklat, TNI Vice Marshal (Ret.) Tatang Harlyansyah; and former Head of Bakamla, Vice Admiral TNI (Ret.) Desi Albert Mamahit.

Then, Arsjad also reported new TPN members from business circles. There is the founder and CEO of PT Asia Aero Tehcnology, Bagas Ahadirga.

Bagas became Deputy Chair of the Ganjar-Mahfud TPN. Then there is the Co-Founder and CEO of HARA Token, namely Regi Wahyu, who received the mandate to become the Chief of Staff of the TPN Leadership.