Rogelio Gómez Hermosillo M., international consultant in social programs, points out that the adjustment to the 2024 minimum wage is a great opportunity to close the gap with the poverty line.

For the consultant, a differentiated increase is required: between 15% and 22% to the general minimum wage (SMG) and 6.6% to the border minimum wage (SMF).

Is this possible and appropriate? He points out that yes, “It is possible and it is essential. It has already been done and it has worked well. The differentiated increase is necessary because the SMG has been lagging behind the SMF and is still far from the wage poverty threshold,” he explained.

He explained that there have been three recent experiences of differentiated adjustment to SMs without negative effects. The first was the elimination of “economic zones” by 2013. The unification of a single SMG represented a major adjustment for zones with lower SM.

“In this administration, the first differentiated increase occurred in the SM 2019. On that occasion the SMF was created and its increase was approved to double (100%)! While the SMG, that applies in the rest of the country, increased 16% that year. This decision had no negative effects.“, he pointed.

The following year, there was also a differentiated adjustment, this time in favor of the SMG, as required by 2024. The SMF in 2020 only rose the percentage above inflation: 5% and the SMG rose 20% and advanced in its gradual recovery, explains the consultant.

He commented that everything was on the right track, but the generalized increases opened the gap and made the floor more uneven. The approval of the SMs for 2021, 2022 and 2023 applied an equal percentage, which opened the distance between SMG and SMF. From 2021 to 2023 the SMF rose more than 3,800 pesos per month and the SMG only 2,500 pesos. The gap between the two is already greater than 100 pesos per day.

“The differentiated adjustment in 2024 is essential for reasons of social justice, equity and also for economic reasons,” he mentioned.

According to Gómez Hermosillo, the equity criterion has a clear reference: While the SMG 2023 lacks more than 2,300 per month to cover the salary poverty line, The SMF has already exceeded the amount by 820 pesos per month.

For the consultant, there are also economic reasons. The SMF is reaching a point where substantive increases are counterproductive and we lose competitiveness; it may affect the opportunity opened by “nearshoring.” The SMF already has an adequate amount as a minimum, as a “floor”. There must be a greater salary improvement but based on productivity and competitiveness. “Decent wages cannot be imposed by decree,” he pointed out.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Minimum Wage Mexican Economy

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions