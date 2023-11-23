He Minimum salary It is one of the topics that everyone is interested in, since it is the remuneration that an employer is obliged to pay to his employees for the work carried out. It is important that this increase, since It can help increase labor income, the wage bill and, therefore, household income, contributing to reducing poverty.

For the purposes of setting minimum wagesMexico is divided into two regions: the Northern Border Free Zone and the rest of the countrycurrently the second division has the minimum salary of $207.44 pesosbut there are proposals for this to increase to 12%.

According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)workers in the Mexican formal sector are those who dedicate the most hours to their work activities during the day, but the salary they receive is not analogous to this, hence the importance of seeking policies that benefit workers, such as the initiative of the Reduction of the working day.

Over the course of this six-year term, the increase in the minimum wage has grown exponentially, since in 2018 it was 88.38 pesos. The last minimum increase occurred at the beginning of 2023, when it went from 172.87 to 207.44 pesos, that is, an increase of 20 percent.

However, The Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) predicts that the increase in the minimum wage for 2024 will be 12.5% although it is believed that the increase in this amount will be greater.

The head of the National Minimum Wages Commission, Felipe Murguía indicated that the Technical Directorate determined that by 2024, the minimum wage must be higher than 15 percent.

At a press conference, Lopez Obrador wait to “At the beginning of December let’s announce the new salary increase for next year”. He highlighted that the labor sector has already presented a proposal for the adjustment, but the Conasami representatives still need to meet.

In that sense, in December we will know what the resolution was so that in 2024, the minimum wage increases for the benefit of workers.

