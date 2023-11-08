The increase in the minimum wage each year is news of particular interest to millions of workers and each year, in recent months, expectations about said increase have grown.; So this November we are already beginning to speculate when it will be announced and how much the figure will be.

At the moment, In 2023, the minimum wage is 207.44 pesos per day; while for the Northern Border Free Zone(composed of 43 municipalities in the states of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas), The minimum payment for a worker is 312.41 pesos per day.

So, how much will the minimum wage increase in 2024?

This Wednesday, November 8, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that “Entering December we decide how much the increase in the minimum wage will be”but he assured that “it will be a considerable increase”.

In his “morning” press conference, López Obrador commented that In the coming days he will meet with the members of the National Minimum Wage Commission (Conasami) to analyze the increase in the minimum wage.

“I am about to receive the members of the Minimum Wage Commission because entering December we will decide how much the increase in the minimum wage is and it will be a considerable increase”he declared.

President López Obrador explained that like every year will seek agreement and consensus with the business sector, because with the labor sector “there are not many problems”.

“But the business sector… generally helps, only one year have they not agreed and since there are three parties, we voted two in favor, and that’s how it stayed. Now we do majority them. But only one year, the business sector has always helped with salary increases,” he concluded.

