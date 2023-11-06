We are in the first week of November, however, many are already taking out the calculator to find out how much money they will receive in December as payment for the aguinaldo 2023. If the double bonus initiative that has been talked about for months is not approved, We tell you how to know what you will receive, even if you did not work a full year, with a deadline of December 20.

The bonus is a benefit that must be paid to workers, in accordance with what the Federal Labor Law indicates. (LFT)This includes basic employees, trusted employees, regular employees, unionized employees, contracted for specific work or for a specific period of time, temporary employees, commission agents, commercial agents, insurance agents, salespeople and other similar employees.

Those who have a full year and beyond have the right to be paid 15 days’ salary. For those who don’t, They must receive the proportional part of it, according to the time worked.

How to calculate the 2023 bonus if I did not work a full year?

If you are not one year old at the time of paying the bonus, you must calculate it this way: The amount can be obtained by dividing the days corresponding to the bonus by the 365 days of the year, the result is multiplied by the days worked and this in turn by the daily salary.

For example:

Having a monthly salary of 12 thousand pesos/30 days (month) = 400 pesos (daily salary)

15 (days of bonus) / 365 (days of the year) = 0.041 0.041 x 280 (the number of days worked) =11.48 (proportion of days of bonus) 11.48 (proportion of days of bonus) x 400 (daily salary) = four 1,592 pesos (proportional bonus)

