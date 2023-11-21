The president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex)José Medina Mora, announced this Tuesday, November 21, in an interview with EFE, that he will propose a 12.8% increase in the minimum wage, whose annual discussion begins every November.

If the employer’s proposal comes to fruition, which brings together more than 36 thousand companies that together contribute a third of the gross domestic product (GDP), the basic salary would reach a 100% increase in the President’s Administration Andrés Manuel López Obrador (2018-2024).

“We consider that it is a very important advance that Mexico can compete for talent and not for having very low minimum wages,” said Medina Mora.

The business leader explained that the proposal consists of an increase of 4.6% due to the expected inflation at the end of the year plus two percentage points up to 6.6%, as well as a percentage for an Independent Recovery Amount (MIR) to reach an increase of 26.55 pesos.

With this proposal, the minimum salary In Mexico by law it would go from 207.44 pesos per day at almost 234 pesos, that is, a monthly salary of 7,020 pesos (almost 407 dollars per month).

Since 2019, the first full year of López Obrador’s presidency, the minimum wage has seen double-digit annual increases, first 16%, then 20% in 2020, 15% in 2021, another 22% in 2022, and 20% in 2023.

The business leader recalled that the discussion begins this November in the National Minimum Wages Commission (Conasami)in which this increase is defined between the employers’ sector, the Government and the workers.

López Obrador has anticipated a “considerable” increase, while union leaders have told some media of their intention to seek a 25 percent increase.

Inflation affects the salary target

On the other hand, the leader of Coparmex recognized that the goal set by the employers and government sector, regarding the minimum wage being sufficient to satisfy the line of family well-being, has been delayed until 2026.

He pointed out that this assumption, in which two incomes are enough to cover the needs of four members in the same household, is already a reality in the area bordering the United States, where the minimum wage is higher than in the rest of the country, by law.

“This objective has already been met on the northern border, but not in the rest of the country, the expectation is that we will achieve it by 2026,” said the president of Coparmex.

The business representative blamed inflation, which ended at a rate of 7.82% annually in December 2023, the highest level for a year-end in 22 years.

For this reason, he said, it was agreed, “that it was prudent to leave this goal for 2026 and in any case work to achieve this 100% increase in this Administration.”

