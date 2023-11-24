Maurizio Landini and Carlo Bonomi

Bonomi launches the social pact with the secretary of the CGIL Landini

And “great social equity pact” between companies and unions on minimum salary. To launch the proposal to the general secretary CGIL, Maurizio Landini he is the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi from the microphones of SkyTg24.

A pact “to carry out a truth operation” and understand “who really are the ones who pay little, those who remain outside the rules. We can work together on this”, he explains further. “We need a social equity pact with the unions to say, without mincing words, who pays little and who in this country represent electoral blocs that do not want to be touched; from cooperatives to fake cooperatives, from trade to services”, he reiterates, calling manufacturing out of the problem with low wages.

“It is clear that there is a problem in the Italian economy low wages and that there is a correlation of wages with productivity but not in manufacturing: in the last 20 years we have recognized more increases than what our competitors have done, but if we look at the overall economy, no”, he explains further. And he specifies: ” the EU directive says how to quantify the minimum salary or 50% of the average salary or 60% of the median which would place us between 6.80 and 7.20 euros. So the 9 euros we are talking about is a convention decided in Italy which has no legal basis”, he concludes.

READ ALSO: Banking, 435 euros more in your wallet and fewer working hours. Ok to the new contract

“Between holiness, pensions e assistance we spend 517 billion a year, or a third of our GDP, half of the total social spending in Italy. It’s not that the resources aren’t there, but we’re spending them badly,” he explains Carlo Bonomi a Sky Tg24.

“Ours – he continued – is a welfare system that the whole world envies us, but we must be in a position to support it: if we don’t create the financial resources to support it we won’t be able to do it – insisted Bonomi – we must ensure that it grows the wealth of the country. But now we are moving backwards.”

And he underlined: “It’s not the fault of this Government, I’m not making it a political question, but we are returning to a growth that is that of twenty years before Covid, between 2000 and 2019. A sign that we have structural problems in our We have been saying it for twenty years: we serve the reforms“.

Subscribe to the newsletter