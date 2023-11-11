Here comes news that is related to the outstanding WarioWare: Move It! It has been confirmed after the June Nintendo Direct announcement and the September Direct trailer. Now we have it available and we get more news.

WarioWare: Move It!

We already learned a while ago that Charles Martinet will not provide the voice of Wario in this installment, just as he will not voice Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros Wonder. On this occasion, the information focuses on an error found.

And Move It includes an unused microgame that consists of a gray screen with the instructions “?????”. When playing it, the player always automatically loses, with no possibility of winning. That is why it is believed to be a bug and not an included function.

Here you can see it:

WarioWare: Move It contains an unused microgame that is simply a grey screen with the instructions being “?????”. It gives the player an automatic loss when played, with no possible way to win it. pic.twitter.com/4vm4hgCShF — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) November 10, 2023

