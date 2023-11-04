The YZF-R1, despite the ups and downs of the various models that have followed one another in twenty years of history, has never stopped being fast and effective in sports riding

November 4, 2023

There was a time when it was enough to pronounce the name of Yamaha YZF-R1 to evoke images of a whole range of difficult situations. Adrenaline-filled, fast but also quite demanding, the first versions of the Yamaha super sports car which in 1997 changed the image of Japanese maxi cars forever, put fans and drivers to the test.

The YZF-R1, despite the ups and downs of the various models that have followed one another in twenty years of history, has never stopped being fast and effective in sports driving, but has progressively refined to become that masterpiece of performance balance, usability and aesthetics which debuted in 2015 on the Australian Eastern Creek track. And a lot has changed since then, because with the latest generation of R1, the starting grids and podiums of the various championships have begun to see it as a permanent presence again. From 3% of YZF-R1 at the start in 2014 it went to 16% in 2016, then to 30, 36 and finally to 42% in 2018.

A presence that has yielded the R1 a drivers’ title (with the GMT-94 team in 2017), three constructors’ titles and four consecutive Suzuka Eight Hours, three SBK Motoamerica titles, one in the IDM, one in BSB, three in the JSB, 4 victories and 25 podiums in the last two years of World SBK. Where incidentally the R1s make up 25% of the starters this year. Sorry if it’s not much. “You don’t change the team that wins” is certainly an Italian saying, which must have its share of converts even in Yamaha. Because, since then, in Iwata they have limited themselves to chiseling away at the details. Eliminating those few defects that the R1 had, and making it increasingly effective and efficient, without ever compromising its balance and strengths.