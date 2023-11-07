It seems that Minecraft continues to receive news. In this case we bring you news focused on new content, this time about Star Wars.

Minecraft

Specifically, today it was launched Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi, an exciting adventure in the Star Wars galaxy. From becoming a Jedi, training with Yoda and mastering the use of the lightsaber to fighting in the Clone Wars and exploring new planets, this expansion will take you through challenging missions.

With customizable details for your own lightsabers and an Astromech droid, this experience is completely replayable. May the Force be with you as you explore the Minecraft Marketplace and beyond!

We leave you with the trailer:

