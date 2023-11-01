This block has been available in Minecraft since 2016, but no one had noticed this detail.

Minecraft allows you to make all kinds of constructions with blocks

Minecraft is a title that, despite having a decade behind it, has managed to become one of the most relevant video games in historybeing that not only is it the best-selling of all time, but it also continues to maintain its an active gaming community They make all kinds of discoveries, such as that of a village in constant danger. And under this premise, it seems that something has been discovered about the bone blocks.

To put it in context, it should be noted that bone blocks are some blocks that have been in Minecraft since 2016 with update 1.10, giving rise to the fact that many should already know them from beginning to end, although there is always the possibility that some other detail I overlookthis being the case that we have been able to see with the mentioned blocks, since a player has made a discovery which no one had echoed until now.

Minecraft bone blocks hide a secret in their design that has not been revealed until now

It was the Reddit user known as TempoGlideFreeze who was in charge of sharing a screenshot of minecraft that focuses on the upper part of these bone blocks, giving way to the fact that by looking very well and very closely this user has realized that there is a hidden skull design and that it is quite difficult to see, but it is there, now it is a question of whether it has been there from the beginning or if it was added later.

Another anecdote that Minecraft leaves us, this being a title that will not cease to surprise ussince with some examples such as a player who has built a working elevator it is clear that it is a title whose only limit is the imagination of its users. Be that as it may, in case you are interested in the title, know that currently Minecraft está disponible en Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X y Xbox Series S.

