Through Reddit, the user FastZander101 shared a video in which while he was playing Minecraft he encountered one of the strangest zombie enemies because, unlike regular zombies that have the player’s default appearance, this one had diamond armor and a sword, which are of the most valuable objects in the world of blocks.

The video, which lasts just 14 seconds, shows the creature right at the end when the player reaches the island. You can see how he approached the player ready to attack in the company of another regular zombie.

How rare is this Zombie?

In search of answers, he asked in the same post where he published it “How strange is this zombie with diamond armor and a sword?”, in addition to adding that he was playing survival mode on the hard difficulty in the Console Edition.

“I’ve been playing since 2016 and I’ve found about 6 or 7 zombies with diamond armor, but never with a sword,” one user commented. Others, for their part, questioned the authenticity of the video. Thoraxe123 he theorized that perhaps a player had died earlier and the zombie only collected their armor and equipment.

Given this, FastZander101 He responded: “It appeared naturally, this was in a well-explored area and no one has died in a long time because we have our equipment at its maximum.”

“A zombie with diamond armor has a 0.04% chance of appearing. A zombie with a sword has a 1.66% chance of appearing. By multiplying these percentages you get a 0.00066% probability or exactly 1 in 150,000 (games),” the user explained. vivam0rt.

Zombies with low chance of spawning

If you were surprised by this discovery, in Minecraft, there is an extremely rare mob to appear, it is a “left-handed zombie baby villager with diamond armor fully enchanted to the maximum, riding a chicken and holding an also enchanted iron sword.” The odds of finding this mob are so incredibly low, that they are even lower than winning the lottery in real life. Despite the challenge, no one in Minecraft history has managed to find this being, making it a true rarity in the game.

Minecraft is, without a doubt, one of the most replayable games that have existed since its launch in 2011 and has been one of the factors that has led it to be one of the best-selling games in history. In fact, Mojang Studios recently announced that it had reached 300 million copies sold in addition to having several spin-offs such as the recent Minecraft Legends and Minecraft Dungeons.

