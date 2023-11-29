It’s been quite a while since the release of Minecraft Legends, which looks really good on Nintendo Switchand now we bring more news about the game.

Remember that Xbox Game Studios and Mojang are responsible for Legends, which costs 39,99€. Now a new update has been released with tons of new content. This is what it offers:

New Features and Content

Mount Frog:

Available in campaign and versus. Great jumping ability and swimming speed in bodies of water. Reduced fall damage.

Witches and witch huts:

New unit: witch, generated in witch huts. In versus, the witch hut is neutral and spawns witches for the teams.

Caldera:

Buffs nearby friendly units by increasing their damage and adding knockback to their attacks.

New Piglins:

Clanger Piglin: Area attack and stun. Piglin Air Stinger: Applies spore damage to incoming mobs.

Hero Selection Update:

Sort heroes by rarity.

New Custom Game Options in Minecraft Legends

General Improvements:

Using the last custom configuration. Communication of changes in the lobby.

New Settings:

Seed of the world, recoil resistance, water is lava, dangerous damage, among others.

Specific Settings:

Density of the energy tower, Piglin’s personality, location of the witch’s hut, among others.

Only in Campaign:

Energy Tower Density, Roaming Piglin, Flame Damage, among others.

Only in Versus:

Mirror world, day/night cycle, loyalty flames, HQ zone immunity, among others.

General Game Improvements:

Improvements in the interface and customization of games. You have the patch notes with all the settings in full on the official website.

We also leave you with its trailer:

What do you think of this information about Minecraft Legends? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game here.

