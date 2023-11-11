Minecraft adds new content based on one of the best-known franchises.

Minecraft will allow us to create our own laser sword

Throughout all these years we have been able to see how Minecraft has been receiving new content from the hand of its creators, Mojang, which has been used by many players to carry out recreations based on other licenses and franchises, an example of this being the user who has been able to build the eye of Sauron from the Lord of the Rings in Minecraft.

However, sometimes there are also circumstances in which Mojang itself is the one that includes content from other series, giving rise to the fact that the title has recently received a Star Wars expansionwhich is called Minecraft: Path of the Jedibeing one that takes a lot of weight from the films because, in essence, they have elements of what is known as the Skywalker Saga.

Path of the Jedi DLC is now available in Minecraft

It is through this expansion that Minecraft players can embark on your own adventures with the Force as its central axis, since this new story will take place during the height of the well-known Clone Wars, thus giving rise to players taking control of a Jedi aspirant that seeks to prove that it is worthy of such a rank, which will lead players to design your own lightsaberscustomize your astromech droids, and fight alongside well-known characters like Yoda and Mace Windu.

On the other hand, regarding its content, it is known that downloading it will give as a gift an R2-D2 t-shirt for the avatar. Likewise, the DLC will allow players to customize their droid companions, fight alongside clone unit 501 (Anakin’s), face General Griveous, as well as explore the galaxy in the company of other players. You can take a look at the trailer below:

For the rest, it must be remembered that Minecraft continues to be one of the great titles on the market which even ten years after its launch continues to bring surprises and details never seen before. Likewise, the title is currently available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS y Android.

