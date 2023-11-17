

The case involves 80.6 million euros. A loan from Centric to Sanderink Investments BV during the corona period. During that period, Sanderink was still the boss at both companies. Centric’s new board is now demanding the 80 million euros back, according to the IT company’s annual report. Last summer, the Financieel Dagblad reported on the seizure based on anonymous sources, which has now been confirmed by the company itself. One of the sources the FD spoke about said about Sanderink: “He saw his companies together as one big wallet.”