Millie Bobby Brown will play Princess Elodie, a young woman betrayed by her boyfriend’s family, in the Netflix fantasy film Damsel.

One of the announcements that the Geeked Week 2023 the Netflix was the premiere of the first trailer for Damsel, Millie Bobby Brown’s new film for Netflix.

You are probably familiar with this performer because she is the main star of the series Stranger Things, but this British actress has already collaborated on previous occasions with Netflix to star in the feature film series Enola Holmes.

In his new adventure, Millie Bobby Brown will play an obedient damselthe princess Elodie, who agrees to marry a handsome prince. But this is not a fantasy story luminous, as you may have already deduced from the trailer which heads the article.

Millie Bobby Brown’s character She will discover that the true intentions of the groom’s family are to sacrifice her to settle an old debt. Young Elodie is thrown into a cave inhabited by a fire-breathing dragon, and the damsel will have no choice but to use her cunning to survive.

The protagonist of Stranger Things premieres a new fantasy film in 2024

Damsel is directed by the Spanish filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillodirector known for films such as: Intact (2001), 28 Weeks Later (2007) or Intruders (2011), and has a script written by Dan Mazeauscreenwriter of Wrath of the Titans (2012) by Jonathan Liebesman and Fast & Furious X (2023) by Louis Leterrier.

With Millie Bobby Brownwe will also see in Damsel a: Angela Bassett como Lady Bayford, Ricky Guillart like Sir Oded, Nicole Joseph such as Victoria, Robin Wright, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Nick Robinson, Ray Winstone, Brooke Carter, Ulli Ackermann, Mens-Sana Tamakloe, Manon Stieglitz, Elmano Sancho, Rui M Thomas, Rina Martin, Ricarda Clay, Sonya Nisa and Esther Odumade.

Damsel, Millie Bobby Brown’s next feature film for Netflix, will premiere on the streaming platform sometime in 2024although the exact date has not yet been confirmed.