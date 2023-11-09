Millennials are the children of lost paradises, they have been through this more times, they know how to reinvent themselves, move across borders, they know the bitter taste of the disinterest of those who saw birth and death. Are they abandoning the ship they built themselves? Are millennials leaving social media?

There is a paradox from the classical world that could well explain the new paradigm facing the millennials generation: the Theseus Paradox. Is Twitter still Twitter if it is called X and all the pieces that made up the social network are no longer there?

Those born around 90—between 26 and 35 years old today—depending on the source, whoever establishes these canons you ask, have certain things in common.

They knew a world without the Internet, they lived through the happy 2000s—of economic opulence—, they made mischief on a wild Internet, almost every field, and they saw how many things became empty and lost their meaning, how others took them and adulterated or trivialized them, They commodified them or took advantage of them, without their permission.

The new ones, the centenialls or Z, can say that they were born with photos with several likes, but not that they saw a social network become extinct and end up becoming a mobile company —RIP Tuenti—. Now, it seems like a trend that is being confirmed: founders move away from networks, They no longer make sense of them, they no longer believe them.

There is no place for millennials after Twitter

TED/ Twitter/X

Facebook was the first silent mass exodus. What had been the original meeting was condemned to an elephant cemetery and various family conventions. Its greatest use: remembering birthdays.

The aesthetics of Instagram were emptied and left in a niche for promotions, and TikTok never fit, too banal, too addictive, too involved in remembering—in a blushing way—that they were no longer the youngest. Nobody likes that.

Here is the crux of the matter. The eternal children also grow older, no matter how depressed they are. For the Z it is important to be part of the group, to be cool, to have likes. They are their rules, they were born in that, but the norms of the millennials were once outside the networks and conditioned them, and not the other way around, and that cannot be forgotten.

Digital minimalism, absence of social networks, mental health, reconnection with the mundane, Internet asceticism, boredom, responsibilities or chronic nostalgia. They feel unable to feel an original flavor again, always adulterated or copied, call it Xnever better called.

Wired explains it like this: Millennials have nowhere to go, not after the Twitter disaster called Elon Musk. They no longer believe in anything. They cite great social milestones and debates under the wing of the little blue bird, which would not have happened without the most social social network, deeds from the past, which will not return.

Essences are lost, and if they knew how to be, it was because they were ephemeral.. Era Twitter the network that resisted as a driver of a conversation—more or less heated and constructive—with the possibility of being an adult, the one that could not steal the market or the Z children. For millennials, a canvas—to fill—and not a mirror—to what to ask— another ship of Theseus on the way.