The turbulent 1970s, in which the milk can shooters often clashed with the police and the riot police even carried out charges to restore order, are still vivid in his mind. A lot was destroyed then. “It was always chaos in Brunnepe,” says Hanekamp. “It was a sensation. As a little boy I didn’t know any better, I thought it was all normal. Of course that wasn’t the case, because destroying things makes no sense at all.”