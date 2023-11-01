loading…

The Israeli army is helpless against Hamas fighters. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Five Israeli soldiers were killed in ground fighting during the invasion of Gaza. That suggests the Israeli army has no advantage in urban warfare against Hamas fighters.

Ejaz Haider, a military analyst, said Israel’s “ground offensive” was where Israel gradually “lost its metric advantage” over Hamas.

“Urban combat is very complicated,” Haider told Al Jazeera.

Although Israel is militarily and technologically strong, it will lose its “asymmetrical advantage” in land operations because now “you will be head-to-head, one-on-one, street to street,” he said.

“With Israel’s incessant bombardment of the Gaza Strip, it has created a lot of debris and destroyed many buildings,” Haider said.

Why?

But after a while, he added, tanks and armored vehicles “become pretty useless because… you have to clean up the rubble you created in the first place, and you need to have infantry.”

Meanwhile, fifteen Israeli soldiers were killed amid heavy fighting in Gaza in a series of incidents that underscore the growing challenges facing the Israel Defense Forces in their efforts to further attack Gaza’s already established areas.

The largest loss of life occurred when a “Namer” armored personnel carrier was hit by an anti-tank missile around noon on Tuesday, killing 11 soldiers and wounding several others.