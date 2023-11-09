An amazing spider cover pits Miles Morales against Venom. This is a variant that is part of the Giant-Size Spider-Man.

The epic encounter that fans have been waiting for has finally arrived: Miles Morales, the most modern Spider-Man, will face the version of Venom played by Dylan Brock. The exciting confrontation is teased on Marvel’s variant cover for the upcoming Giant-Size Spider-Man #1.

This issue marks the beginning of a new volume in the classic House of Ideas series, intended to celebrate the rich history of the Marvel Universe and its contemporary developments.

The masterful cover, designed by Jeehyung Lee, shows Miles Morales channeling his electrical powers in a titanic showdown against an imposing Venom. This encounter promises to be anything but friendly, as the two characters are ready for a spectacular battle.

We share the cover below:

The most notable is the venom design, which shows Dylan fused with the symbiote in a form more monstrous and menacing than ever. This new look suggests a shocking shift in Dylan’s personality, influenced by the powerful presence of the symbiote.

What can we expect from this battle Miles Morales vs Venom

The story that awaits us in this issue is written by Cody Ziglar, the current scriptwriter of the series Miles Morales: Spider-Man, and has the impressive illustration of the Spanish cartoonist Iban Coello, who has stood out in the Marvel Universe thanks to its dynamic and captivating style.

The main cover of the comic is provided by Bryan Hitch, an artist recognized for his ability to capture the intensity of superheroic confrontations. Also included will be a Deadliest Foes variant cover created by the acclaimed Dave Bardin.

Cody Ziglar shared his enthusiasm for this comic and highlighted the importance of this first interaction between Miles Morales and Venom. “In a series in which I have been fortunate to create many new features, I am very excited to be able to add the first interaction between Miles and Dylan,” commented the author.

On the other hand, he also praised the amazing work of Iban Coello in the narration of this new and exciting installment starring the beloved Spider-Man de Brooklyn.