After several months of protests and negotiations that did not come to fruition, the SAG-AFTRA union has finally confirmed that the actors’ strike has ended. Today, members of the industry can now start working without problems, and many projects have not been slow to announce their return to filming.

Among all these productions, the one that has caught the public’s attention the most has been Spider-Man: Beyond the Multiversethe third and final film in the animated saga starring Miles Morales and directed by Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

Through Deadline, we have learned that Sony will begin as soon as possible the recordings that were pending before the start of the strike, specifically, those of voiceovers which are normally used to introduce new characters that appear on screen.

Still, it is unknown when the film will hit theaters. Several months ago, the production company eliminated the planned release date and, until further notice, it is unknown when it will be able to land Spider-Man: Beyond the Multiverse in cinemas around the world. The key, in this case, will be the colorful and complicated animation work that this saga has, so let’s hope to see an update before the end of the year.

