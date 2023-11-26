The relationship between Venom and Miles could have been very different in the sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is nominated for game of the year at The Game Awards 2023

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has already arrived PlayStation and it has become one of the great releases of the year. In fact, the Insomniac Games sequel has been nominated for video game of the year at The Game Awards. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gave players the long-awaited sequel they had been waiting for since 2018. The first video game was a huge success and introduced us to a new version of Peter Parker. It also featured a very charismatic Miles Morales outside of the comics, as the spider-verse movies They had not yet been released.

Due to the brutal reception it received Marvel’s Spider-ManMiles Morales was the protagonist of the next game, which would make him the favorite Spider-Man among many gamers. (Spoilers) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 allowed players to play as both Spider-Mans for the first time and saw the two team up to defeat Kraven and Venom. He also forced Miles to fight Peter Parker after you’ve been consumed by the power of the symbiote.

Now, the Venom actor has revealed that he himself Miles was also going to face Venom’s control. So far, Miles Morales hasn’t had a symbiote arc as Peter Parker in any media, but it looks like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It was close to bringing it to reality. Venom actor Tony Todd revealed that Insomniac Games only used about 10% of the dialogue that he had recorded for the video game. As for what had been ruled out, Todd went on to reveal that the Miles Morales would have the symbiote at some point.

Of course, it’s not clear where in history this could have happened or in what way it would have arisen. It’s almost impossible to imagine, but it certainly would have been an interesting twist in the story. This would make some sense since there have been many players who complained that Venom did not have much time in the adventure it proposes. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The words of Tony Todd suggest that the symbiote played a much larger role, but we may never know what Insomniac Games and Why did you decide to discard all that material?.

