Far-right and ultra-liberal Javier Milei has won the presidential election runoff in Argentina. With 96 percent of the votes counted, he obtained more than 55 percent of the votes, compared to 44 for the other candidate, the current Minister of Economy Sergio Massa, of the center-left coalition Union for the Fatherland. Massa admitted defeat even before the official results were released. Milei will therefore take the place of the outgoing president, Alberto Fernández, as a centre-left.

Milei – a much discussed candidate who conducted a theatrical, unconventional and excessive electoral campaign – also won thanks to the support of the former Argentine president Mauricio Macri, of liberal orientation and central figure in the Argentine centre-right, who remained in office since 2015 to 2019. Macri had supported Patricia Bullrich in the first round, the candidate of the centre-right United for Change coalition, who however came third and was excluded from the ballot.

Milei’s political rise in Argentina was very rapid and in some ways “traumatic”. In addition to the classic themes of the far right, Milei had set up the electoral campaign before the first round in a highly unconventional way, with a large component of theatricality: simple and extreme messages, accompanied by strongly populist gestures, rhetoric and attitudes. To combat inflation and the constant devaluation of the Argentine peso, he had promised to make actualdollarisation, i.e. the abandonment of the national currency in favor of the dollar, effective. Another recurring proposal was to “burn the Argentine Central Bank”.

He had expressed extreme positions on almost every topic: he had said he was strongly against abortion and prenatal diagnoses, but in favor of the sale of organs, considered an “economic resource” to which someone could be forced to access. However, between the first and second rounds his positions had softened, probably in an attempt to increase his consensus in the centre.

Milei will take office on December 10th.