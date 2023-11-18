On November 19, Argentina will hold a runoff presidential election between Javier Milei, a far-right ultraliberal economist, and the center-left Peronist candidate Sergio Massa. The main news concerns Milei, who dedicated the last part of his electoral campaign to denying the main proposals that he had supported in the first round of voting. Milei denied wanting to privatize health and education, as he had always maintained until now, and more generally tried to recalibrate the extreme and excessive positions that made him known in Argentina and throughout the world, and which had led the Spanish newspaper El País to define him an “anti-establishment fury”.

Milei is trying to secure the support of the centre-right, which will be decisive in the November 19 ballot, and in particular of the 24 percent of the electorate who voted in the first round for Patricia Bullrich, the candidate of the centre-right coalition Juntos por el Cambio, came third: we are talking about 6.3 million votes and a rather varied electoral base, which in fact could vote for both Massa and Milei. The first round of voting was last October 22nd and Milei, considered the favorite in the polls, had actually come second, obtaining around 1.7 million votes less than Massa.

The “rebrand” of Milei’s image, as the Financial Times called it, is quite surprising. In recent years Milei had come to dominate the Argentine political discussion with excessive and unconventional proposals and behaviour: in stadiums and squares he had shouted that he wanted to privatize healthcare and education, that he wanted to “burn the central bank”, he had defined the sale of organs as “a more market”, said that politicians “must be kicked in the ass” and that the state needed to be “chainsawed”, among many other things.

In recent weeks, the images of burning buildings at Milei’s rallies have been replaced with Argentine flags, criticism of the Pope (born in Argentina and former bishop of Buenos Aires), whom Milei had defined as “a filthy man of the left”, has disappeared. and communication moved to a completely different level, much more conciliatory and measured in tone. The occasion in which this transformation became more evident was an election advert released this week, in which Milei, shot in close-up, speaks to the public and essentially takes back everything he had supported so far.

Milei says, with a serious and calm expression, that the “political class” has spread “an enormous amount of lies” about him and his party. He says he has no intention of privatizing either healthcare, education or sport and that he does not want to reform the National Institute for the Coordination of Ablation and Implantation, the one that regulates and supervises organ donations and transplants in Argentina tissues and cells: Milei essentially said that he had no intention of opening up to the possibility of selling organs, as he had claimed before (even if this idea had already been taken more as a provocation).

Milei also says he has no intention of easing the rules on gun possession, another theme present in his initial electoral programme. Milei then says, very vaguely, that he wants to “embrace the ideas that made this country great” and that he wants to “end inflation, insecurity and political privilege forever”, without giving any details of any kind on how you intend to do it.

Milei, however, made no reference to his promise to make materialisation, i.e. the abandonment of the national currency in favor of the dollar, effective: it is a controversial and difficult to apply measure, prominent in his electoral program (Milei also presented himself at some rallies with a huge dollar with his face).

The advert is accompanied by slow and relaxed piano music, and in addition to the close-up of Milei, there is a series of images of affectionate encounters with his supporters. In many cases women, although it is known that her supporters are mainly male: among other things Milei is against the right to abortion and equal pay between men and women. The commercial ends with a large shot from above of a square full of people and with Milei saying: «Don’t be afraid, let hope win over fear».

These are words, tones and messages radically different from those that have characterized the political rise of Milei, who has always proposed a histrionic, over the top and aggressive image of himself, with a populist rhetoric that in all areas, from the economy to immigration, rights and justice, has leveraged the disappointment, frustration and anger of many voters and electorates towards the traditional parties.

The change of image also involved Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza, which in recent weeks has tried to maintain a lower profile, for example by reducing the number of representatives authorized to speak in public, in an attempt to avoid controversial statements that may perhaps spark controversy. Weeks ago, for example, politician Diana Mondino compared same-sex marriage to lice, saying: «If you prefer not to wash and end up covered in lice, that’s your choice. Then you can’t complain if someone else doesn’t like that you have lice.”

Juan Negri, a political scientist at Torcuato Di Tella University in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, told the Financial Times that «Milei seems very uncomfortable. The need to moderate leads him to writhe in infinite contradictions” on almost all the main proposals of his program. Other analysts, however, believe that this communication strategy will not lead him to lose his first-round voters, who in most cases are unlikely to vote for Massa.

One aspect on which Milei is not moderating his tone concerns the complaints of fraud and electoral fraud that he and his sister Karina, the coordinator of his electoral campaign, have addressed to the authorities. Milei claimed, without presenting evidence, that in the first round of voting thousands of ballots bearing his name were damaged or even stolen and replaced with ballots bearing Massa’s name, and that all this cost him tens of thousands of votes . On this basis, Karina Milei also presented a formal complaint to the Argentine electoral authorities, claiming that “colossal fraud” had been carried out against her brother.

Many Milei supporters have already organized some protests in which they denounced electoral fraud, attributing Milei’s disappointing result in the first round to this. And Milei has repeatedly made it clear that he is not willing to accept a defeat, which he would attribute to these alleged frauds.

The two main parties of Bullrich’s center coalition, Juntos por el Cambio, are the center-right Propuesta Republicana (PRO) and the center Unión Cívica Radical (UCR). For Milei, the first will be especially decisive, which is the largest in the coalition and is led by former president Mauricio Macri, a central figure in the Argentine center-right. PRO voters define themselves as republicans and liberals: during the electoral campaign Macri had been Bullrich’s main supporter, but he had always shown sympathies for Milei and after the first round of voting he expressed himself in his favour, as he was expected to do (other politicians close to him had already done so).

Milei concluded his electoral campaign with a rally in which he appeared on stage together with Bullrich, whom he publicly embraced and then defined Sunday’s elections as “the most important of the last 100 years”. For Milei it is particularly important to be able to convince Bullrich’s supporters within PRO: Macri has been accused on several occasions by members of his coalition of having moved too far to the right, and they are therefore the most moderate voters of this left those who could make a difference.