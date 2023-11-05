The contact between the winger and Adli seems too low for a penalty, but referee Sacchi is not called back

The key episode leads to Udinese’s goal. 16th minute, Ebosele down in the area: Adli plants his foot on the ground, barely touching the Udine player’s toe. Contact too below the threshold to trigger a penalty: it is a so-called penalty. VAR Abbattista, who canceled a penalty after a kick taken by Turin player Seck in the Italian Cup on Thursday, does not recall Sacchi: there is no uniformity with respect to this decision. Tomori is missing a yellow for a blatant protest.