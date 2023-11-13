Malick Thiaw, Milan defender, will not respond to Germany’s call-up for this international break. Here’s the reason

At the end of the 12th day of A league, there will be the long-awaited, and for some coaches much feared, break for the national teams. Many Rossoneri players are involved, even among those who before arriving at the Milan they were not within their respective selections. There are those who, however, will not be able to respond despite being called.

As reported by ‘Sportface’, in fact, Malick Thiaw will stay at home and will not answer the phone’s call Germania. The reason is easy to say: the Rossoneri centre-back, in fact, will become a father and the birth of his son is expected within a few days. For this reason the Teutonic would prefer to remain close to his partner. READ ALSO:Milan, what if the injury problem was your game? >>>