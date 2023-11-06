The Frenchman took part in the finishing touches for tomorrow night’s match. Pulisic, Krunic and Chukwueze were also present. Nothing to do for Kjaer however

by our correspondent Francesco Pietrella

6 November – Milanello (Varese)

Theo is there. And it is the first good news ahead of PSG. The Frenchman took part in finishing training ahead of tomorrow evening’s match. He missed the last match against Udinese due to a bruised ankle, but against the Parisians he will regain his place on the left. Pulisic, Krunic and Chukwueze were also present, Simon Kjaer was absent. The Dane has not yet recovered, while the Bosnian has gotten over the muscle discomfort suffered in the last round (he was replaced at half-time). Everyone available except Pellegrino, Kalulu, Bennacer and Sportiello.

INTERVIEW

—

Milan trained under the eyes of Moncada and Furlani, present on the sidelines. The two entered first, followed by Pioli. They spoke intently for several minutes, as is appropriate before similar challenges. Tomorrow will be an inside or outside match, everyone is aware of this, which is why the concentration is more than evident at Milanello. Shots, kicks, the classic bull. Finally, few doubts ahead of tomorrow: Maignan between the posts, Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw and Theo in defence. Krunic is expected to be confirmed in the middle, with Reinders and Loftus-Cheek in midfield. The Englishman is ready to return to the starting lineup after recovering from his injury. In the Champions League he missed the last two matches. Pioli gave him about twenty minutes against Udinese. Finally, room for Pulisic, Giroud and Leao in front. The starting attack.