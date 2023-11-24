For heavy vehicles, the obligation began in the city center on October 1st. The judges of the Lombardy Regional Administrative Court, having examined Assotir’s (and others’) appeal, annulled everything: the Municipality did not have the right to legislate on the matter

November 24, 2023

We often talk about Milano why we know it, and why it is the mirror of what happens in other large Italian cities or what could easily happen. This time the theme is la safety in the city and the requirement of blind spot sensors for heavy vehicles. The Municipality, after too many accidents, including fatal ones, had established the obligation to equip areas B and C from October 1st, the representatives of private vehicles appealed to the TAR of Lombardy and the TAR canceled everything.

According to the judges, the Municipality’s initiative was undue, because it is the State that approves and approves the traffic control and regulation devices. The Regions can intervene on health issues, the Municipalities can create limited traffic areas for environmental or cultural reasons. And in this case, the judges always say, it is clear that we are not talking about pollution or the protection of historical assets.

What will Palazzo Marino do? Convinced of the need to provide safety to pedestrians and two-wheel users, the councilor for mobility Arianna Censi is inclined to appeal to the Council of State. “I think – he said – that government intervention to introduce this measure in all cities can no longer be postponed”.

Assotir, which had filed an appeal on October 9, is satisfied. But, secretary Donati underlines: “We are ready for discussion because we are the first to be interested in our vehicles traveling safely. However, transporters deserve an institutional relationship suited to the social and economic function that they perform on a daily basis in the metropolitan reality”. In other words, they didn’t respect us.

We reported at the time the opinion of a truck driverwhich explained how the blind spot sensor solves very little in city center traffic: the buzzer rings continuously or almost continuously. More useful for him are the blind spot warning stickersand here we hope that the obligation remains operational: we are the ones who must ensure we stay away from heavy vehicles, it is vital.

The story highlights once again how we are combined in Italy. In this case it is clear that at the very least there is a lack of clarity on skills. And all it takes is an appeal to the TAR, perhaps even a well-founded one, and everything stops.