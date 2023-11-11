Pioli lost Pulisic at the end of the match against PSG, while in Lecce he was forced not to use Loftus-Cheek and then Leao, Calabria and Giroud left the scene. Without all these columns, and with a perpetually overcrowded infirmary, management becomes difficult

There’s little to joke about, but if we wanted to be ironic, we could say that the real news for the Rossoneri would be to be able to finish a match without any new arrivals in the infirmary. Now the script repeats itself without stopping: Milan gets on the bus that takes them to the stadium with a series of unavailable players – and the initial basis is already decidedly large – and gets back on the bus at the end of the match with a higher number. It was like this again this time in Lecce, and if it is true that by now consolidated habit no one in the club gives in to the temptation of creating a convenient alibi for those who are absent, it is equally true that when certain names dance it becomes difficult to cancel the topic regardless.

So let’s take this match against Lecce. Pioli – net of his errors, which were there again this time – lost at the end of Milan-Psg Pulisic. That is, the holder of the chair on the right, an indisputable holder also due to the lack of credible alternatives. When Romero was called into action he did not prove to be ready, while Chukwueze continues – and we are now in mid-November – with his sterile doodles on the wing which in the vast majority of cases do not produce anything useful. Pulisic’s absence is therefore particularly burdensome these days. The same goes for Loftus-Cheek. The monstrous performance against PSG perfectly highlighted how much he was missed in the month of absence due to a subtle problem in the area between the pubis and the abdomen. Evidence, and not alibis. All those who live outside Milanello, without exception, expected him on the pitch, floating between the midfield and midfield and disrupting Lecce’s defensive phase. But no. Pioli was succinct in the pre-match: “He returned after 40 days, with PSG he played an exceptional match from a technical and physical point of view, he comes with us to be with the team but he will hardly be able to play because he hasn’t really recovered from the effort.” Translated: if I chose to let him play, in addition to a low athletic performance he would risk seriously hurting himself. The reasoning is there, obviously, but in the meantime here is another key piece that has been missing.

Ten minutes of the match, and here is the scene that no AC Milan fan would ever want to see: Leao sprinting forward and stopping halfway, touching his thigh. Indeed, behind the thigh, now a great classic of the Rossoneri script. Rafa tells Leao that he stopped in time, but in the meantime he has to leave the scene: strain on the flexor. With Loftus, the other great protagonist of the Champions League night. Does the misfortune end here? Nope. During the interval Musah accelerates the warm-up and when Abisso starts the second half he is there in place of Calabria (a choice we can disagree with, but that’s another matter). Calabria is not a champion, but in the meantime he is the captain, and in any case in recent times he has stopped first Kvaratskhelia and then Mbappé. Flexor problem for him too. The disaster was completed in injury time after the 90th minute, when Giroud lost his nerve after a hand from Pongracic which was not detected by the referee. He gets angry, presents himself with a hard face in front of Abisso and gets the first yellow card. Then he evidently increases the dose particularly and Abisso shows him the direct red. Not even a double yellow. No, straight red. A frustrated expulsion at the end of a match that Milan had virtually already won and which instead upset even the most experienced players like Olivier. That at that moment he had Jovic next to him. And the Serbian? Like some temperatures in the weather forecast from half a century ago: not received. Not even this time. In summary: a Devil without Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao, Calabria and Giroud. Five starters, five heavy players who left the scene one after the other. The terrible afternoon at Via del Mare can be explained – not only, but also – like this.

