After the meeting in mid-September, RedBird’s number one and the former Rossoneri player are meeting again to plan the future: decisive acceleration?

Finally, the day of the big meeting arrived. The second, big meeting. Gerry Cardinale’s return to Italy immediately puts a face-to-face meeting with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the agenda, to outline a clearer picture of the Swede’s future. In these minutes, RedBird’s number one and the former striker (who arrived at Cardinale’s hotel around 5.30pm) are in conversation: it is likely that among the points on the agenda there is, in addition to the team’s latest results, a return of Ibra at Milanello. Perhaps in the role of Cardinal’s advisor.

accelerated

—

A black hat, sweatshirt and dark trousers is the outfit chosen by Zlatan, who arrives at the appointment alone and is careful not to attract attention, allowing just a couple of selfies to the fans who notice him. All without any comment. The dialogue for a return to the Rossoneri has accelerated in recent weeks. With his totem, the Devil did not hide and the Cardinal himself recently posed the question in these terms: “Zlatan? he speaks for himself. He is a legend. I’m getting to know him and I really like him because he is a born leader. We need more leaders around us. I love people who excel and who know how to give back what they have received. We have a young team and I believe that someone like Zlatan could be extremely effective, both as an advisor for me and as a leadership spirit for the whole team. It’s up to him but we are discussing and I really like him. I think there are many advantages for us”. In short, increasingly clear outlines for a return in style. One step at a time. The next few hours will be crucial.