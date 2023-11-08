The Rossoneri medical staff subjected the American winger to tests after his substitution against Paris Saint-Germain: he will be monitored, but should be available against Lecce

Milan and Stefano Pioli breathe a sigh of relief. For Christian Pulisic, who returned to the field in the Champions League match against PSG and left in the fiery final at San Siro, it was a simple contracture. The player underwent an MRI scan on the same day and the tests ruled out muscle injuries to the flexors of his left thigh.

THE PROBLEM

—

The American, protagonist of a good return in the Champions League match against the Parisians, had left the pitch in full recovery, replaced by Florenzi, after an inconvenience suffered during a block. The alarm in the Rossoneri home has gone away, but his situation will still be carefully monitored by Pioli’s technical staff in the next few days, in view of the championship match against Lecce (Saturday at 3pm).