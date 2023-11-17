Aimed at boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 17, it will be in Virginia and is the first project of its kind in the United States. The North American area is considered strategic by the Rossoneri club

To push a brand globally, in addition to making it known, it is also necessary to give the opportunity to experience it firsthand. And maybe, why not, create situations from which future champions are born. AC Milan is also expanding at the base and, in collaboration with Black&Red Pumas LLC, announces the AC Milan Academy Virginia, the first AC Milan Academy project in the United States which will start in the spring of 2024 in Fairfax County, Virginia. and in the Washington Metropolitan Area (District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia).

development

—

The training program will involve girls and boys between 5 and 17 years old with a program to support them in both sporting and personal development. The project, preceded by the arrival of the Milan Junior Camps in Canada, is part of the broader program which intends to establish the Milan brand in an area considered strategic such as North America.