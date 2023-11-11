The Englishman at the top in the new position. And with Lecce there is Chukwueze

10 November 2023 (change at 12.18pm) – MILAN

It’s written 4-2-3-1, it reads scudetto formula. Stefano Pioli pulled it off on the most delicate night and Milan was reborn in the Champions League: do you want to see that the new course will unfold along the safe paths of the great classic?

Everyone in the right place

Against PSG Pioli didn’t invent anything: he understood that his trademark, the game system that led him to the first triumph of his career with the 2022 scudetto, would be the tactical key to compete with Luis’ stars Enrique and proposed it again. After giving the new players time to assimilate the game principles of the house and after giving himself time to clearly focus on the inclinations of each of them. The result was a perfect mix between past and present, which now also speaks to the future: Leao and Giroud returned to scoring, Theo started pushing again like in his golden days, the midfield impressed. Each with different tasks from those at the beginning of the season, all comfortable with the new clothes on: Reijnders split himself between coverage and construction, recalling Bennacer, Musah growled at Gattuso and Loftus-Cheek revealed to everyone that an attacking midfielder, if desired, this Milan has It has.

Loftus da 10

From here Pioli will start again in the championship: with the 4-2-3-1 he overcame PSG in less than an hour, with the same formation he wants to make up ground on Inter. Mission possible with a Loftus like this: the Englishman has never seemed as comfortable as he is in his new position. After all, he also said it: “The closer I play to goal, the happier I am.” Pioli worked on it in the pre-season (the former Chelsea player played as a “10” during the US tour), then he changed to 4-3-3 to also take advantage of Reijnders’ characteristics, but Rubs sent him signals at every opportunity : when he had license as an attacking midfielder (in Rome, for example) he made the difference and often showed up for shots (see the very occasion with PSG). Well, Pioli also expects goals from him and so far we are stuck at Cagliari’s goal. “I scored 10 with Sarri at Chelsea, but that year I only became a starter at the end of the season. With Milan I can go further,” said RLC. Tomorrow in Lecce Milan will be hunting for a victory that has been missing in Serie A for a month, and he will be the cornerstone of the new formula.

Ecco Chukwueze

However, a couple of rotations are also to be expected. In the middle it could be Krunic’s turn, who started on the bench with PSG: the Bosnian knows the timing and movements of the Rossoneri 4-2-3-1 perfectly, in which he has played practically everywhere. In attack, however, a change is certain: Pulisic, stopped by a contracture, will remain rested and will work at Milanello even during the break (the US national team did not call him up to allow him to recover from the injury); on the right he will be up to Chukwueze, who hasn’t played since the trip to Genoa on 7 October. The Nigerian was the most expensive purchase of the Rossoneri’s last transfer market – 28 million, including bonuses – but he hasn’t shone yet: alongside him tomorrow he will have Leao and Giroud, the two giants who destroyed PSG, and Loftus-Cheek, the giant who tears balls and breaks. If not now, when, Samuel?

