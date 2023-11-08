Kylian Mbappé, PSG striker, expressed his feelings at the end of the match against Milan to TeleLombardia

Kylian MbappéParis Saint-Germain striker, spoke to TeleLombardia’s microphones post-match Milan-PSG. The Frenchman said: “The problem is us, when we don’t win the problem is always us, we won’t look for the problem elsewhere: we haven’t managed to win, Milan has gained confidence and congratulations to them“.

“Did we expect anything else? We didn’t hope for anything different from them. We just hoped to come here and win, it didn’t happen. We wanted to maintain first place in the group, now we are on the second. But here, there’s a home game against Newcastle that we have to win and then we’ll see what happens” he added.