Giroud and Reijnders made it 2-0 in the first half, Sansone and Banda made it 2-2 between the 66th and 70th minutes. Leao ko. Piccoli’s 3-2 was canceled out in added time and Giroud was sent off

No, Milan is not healed. No, Milan have not restarted, on the contrary: between tonight and tomorrow they risk finding themselves -6 from Juve and -8 from Inter, and only a check at the VAR – highly contested by the 26 thousand of Via del Mare – prevents the Rossoneri mess from becoming a total defeat. In Lecce it ends 2-2: the devils go ahead by two goals, are caught up by the Giallorossi in four minutes and then concede 3-2 in the 96th minute, a goal later annulled by the referee Abisso after the review on the monitor. The fourth defeat in the championship, which would have been the second in a row after the defeat against Udinese at San Siro, was avoided but the numbers still don’t add up: Milan haven’t won for over a month, the haemorrhaging of points continues as even that of men. Leao and Calabria are knocked out, Giroud will watch the match against Fiorentina from the stands due to disqualification, after the expulsion in injury time this afternoon: the Rossoneri’s championship ambitions risk dying out before Christmas and the scene of the team with their heads bowed under the visitors’ sector At the end of the game, it doesn’t bode well. Lecce continues their winless streak – we are at 7 games – but this 2-2 comeback is a rush of electricity that makes us look forward with optimism: the team is alive and has the resources to fight.

Rafa stops

It soon became clear that in Lecce it would have been a different match to the one against PSG in the Champions League: Pioli had to give up Loftus-Cheek, excellent as an attacking midfielder with the French, but out at Via del Mare (“He hasn’t really recovered from the effort made on Tuesday”, says the Rossoneri coach in the pre-match), and then to Leao, who raises the white flag after ten minutes. Upon an invitation from Pobega – starting in the middle with Krunic and Reijnders – Rafa sprints towards the goal but stops and asks for a substitution. The dynamics are reminiscent of the injury in Milan-Lazio last season, with the Champions League derby upon us: then the stoppage was for about ten days, we’ll see this time. And so, from the 11th minute onwards, Giroud finds himself with two attack partners different from the usual: Chukwueze on the right (Pulisic remained in Milan due to a contracture) and Okafor on the left, in place of Leao. The clouds in Lecce threaten rain and perhaps even a complicated afternoon for Milan: the rain arrives on time, but the Devil’s goals also arrive. With Giroud at the center of the scene: the Frenchman first breaks the ice by scoring with his chest on an assist from Hernandez – by the way, Theo’s condition is rising more and more – and then becomes a magnet that attracts men in yellow and red jerseys to the beautiful percussion of Reijnders, who enters the area and beats Falcone, celebrating his first goal in Serie A. Between 28′ and 35′ Pioli is ahead 2-0, and Reijnders almost misses the mark three minutes later: the usual Giroud makes a pass, the Dutchman kicks strong at the near post and hits it. Shortly after, Lecce came close to scoring: Banda collected Strefezza’s assist from one wing to the other and went to shoot, Maignan was superb in the rebound. It’s the photo of the Giallorossi’s first half: the dangers arise on the outside (D’Aversa draws a collected team, which seeks depth by focusing above all on Banda’s bursts), while a transparent 9, Krstovic, moves in the center.

shock and comeback

The second half opens with another change at AC Milan: Calabria remains in the locker room due to a physical problem, in his place is Musah. The emergency in defense continues and Pioli makes do with what he has (even if the choice to field the American as a full-back, with Florenzi on the bench, will cause discussion). While Milan, up front, seems to have found the right balance (Okafor is one step away from 3-0, Falcone well done to stop it), D’Aversa changes: inside Blin, Piccoli and Sansone for Kaba, Krstovic and Strefezza to give the shock. And the shock arrives, thanks to a Milan that sensationally falls asleep: in the 21st minute Blin wins a corner and on the play from the flag he touches it for Sansone: the former Bologna player – sixth goal in Serie A against Milan, his favorite victim – burns everyone at the far post, 1-2 (remember Skriniar the other night?). In the 25th minute Musah loses the ball in midfield, Lecce starts again with numerical superiority, exploits it and Banda pots in an assist from Sansone: 2-2. The Giallorossi are now feasting: with every counterattack, prairies open up in which it is possible to hurt the Rossoneri. Pioli, who witnesses a very dangerous diagonal from Theo and a free kick from Sansone which ends up on the outside, deceiving the Lecce fans, revolutionizes Milan: with Florenzi for Pobega and then Jovic for Chukwueze, the 4-2-4 of the fool returns with the Udinese. But it is a setup that produces nothing, while shivers still run down Maignan’s back: 6′ from the 90′ ​​Sansone, possessed, hits the post; shortly after he tries with a shot from the edge. Milan’s double 9 melted in injury time when Giroud received a second yellow card due to protests and left his teammates with ten men. In the 96th minute, Via del Mare explodes for the 3-2 by Piccoli, who mocks Maignan from 40 metres, but Abisso cancels at VAR: the Giallorossi’s stomp on Thiaw. For Lecce it’s half a celebration, for Milan it’s the middle of the night: the 2-2 draw last January opened the Rossoneri crisis, this is perhaps an even more worrying sign. Because Milan no longer knows how to win, not even when they have the game in their pocket.

