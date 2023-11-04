Pierre Kalulu, Milan defender, reassured the Rossoneri fans on social media regarding the success of the operation

After the injury suffered against the Napoli, Pierre Kalulu he was forced to undergo surgery and will now be away from the fields for at least another four months. The Milan himself, in the press release published a few days ago, had underlined how the intervention had been successful. The French defender himself, however, was keen to reassure the Rossoneri fans about the success of the operation through a post on his ‘Instagram’ profile. Here, then, are his words.

Milan, the words on Pierre Kalulu’s ‘Instagram’

"The operation went very well, thanks to the entire medical team, to Dr. Lasse Lempainen and thanks to everyone for your messages of support. I can't wait to get back on the pitch, let's take a step back in anticipation for tomorrow ".